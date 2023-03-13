BitTorrent Tops 24 Hour Volume of $177,358.44 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $674.87 million and approximately $177,358.44 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00433250 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,897.80 or 0.29276872 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.

BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.

December, 2021:

With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

