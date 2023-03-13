BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BHK opened at $10.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.