BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BHK opened at $10.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $13.19.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
