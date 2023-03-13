BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:BERI)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

BERI traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 126 ($1.54). 448,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,045. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 151 ($1.84). The company has a market cap of £170.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust

In other BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust news, insider Carole Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £14,500 ($17,672.15). Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

