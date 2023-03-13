BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1116 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE FRA opened at $11.69 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

