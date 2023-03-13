BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1116 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NYSE FRA opened at $11.69 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
