BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $16.76.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
