BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIT. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

