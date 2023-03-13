BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

