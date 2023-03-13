BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MVT opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $13.60.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

