BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock remained flat at $10.96 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,262. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

