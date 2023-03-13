BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MQY opened at $11.56 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

