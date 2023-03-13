Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BCX opened at $9.55 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

