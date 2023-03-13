BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Up 254.2% in February

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a growth of 254.2% from the February 13th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 300.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 195,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,898. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

