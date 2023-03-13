Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Trading Down 15.8%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 15.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $26.55. 21,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 68,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BVH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $514.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Bluegreen Vacations Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 197,436 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 74.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 124,143 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.