BMO Capital Markets Cuts Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$17.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Transcontinental Trading Down 10.6 %

TCLAF stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

