BMO Capital Markets Increases Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $19.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Vertex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Vertex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Vertex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VERX stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Vertex has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,349,345.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,570.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $702,265.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,005,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,468,734.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,253. 46.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

