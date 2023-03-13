BMO Capital Markets Raises International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target to $32.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Trading Down 0.9 %

International Money Express stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. 302,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

About International Money Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.