BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Up 36.4% in February

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNPQY traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.99. 2,819,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 20.16%. Analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €60.00 ($64.52) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

