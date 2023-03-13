Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 49.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Bonterra Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:BNE traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.37. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

