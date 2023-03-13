BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 585 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 585 ($7.03) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 550 ($6.61) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.60) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.58) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.82) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.09) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187 ($2.25).

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

