Brady (NYSE:BRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Brady stock opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. Brady has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brady will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brady by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

