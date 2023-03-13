Braintrust (BTRST) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $68.38 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Braintrust token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003495 BTC on exchanges. Braintrust has a market cap of $68.38 million and approximately $776,589.58 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

