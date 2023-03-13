Brandon J. Hofmeister Sells 1,250 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.