BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Purchased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.80% of BRC worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BRC in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BRC by 251.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BRC by 381.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $5.87 on Monday. BRC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BRC to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 900,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 865,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 900,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,920.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

