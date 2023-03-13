Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.15

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Sunday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other Breville Group news, insider Lawrence Myers acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$19.26 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$577,800.00 ($387,785.23). In other Breville Group news, insider James (Jim) Clayton 98,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. Also, insider Lawrence Myers acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$19.26 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of A$577,800.00 ($387,785.23). Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

