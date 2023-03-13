BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,837 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BriaCell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $6.60.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.