Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bright Green Price Performance

Bright Green stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 812,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,601. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Bright Green has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Green

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bright Green during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,143,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Green in the third quarter worth $846,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Green in the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Green by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Green during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Green Company Profile

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

