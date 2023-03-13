Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $104,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $616.82. 508,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,411. The company has a market cap of $257.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $591.06 and a 200 day moving average of $532.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

