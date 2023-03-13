Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

NYSE BRMK traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.59. 1,234,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. The company had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.28%.

BRMK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.