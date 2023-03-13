Brokerages Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Price Target at $122.47

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.66. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.