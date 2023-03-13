Brokerages Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target at $47.20

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. Rambus has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

