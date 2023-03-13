Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Boosted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $31.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

