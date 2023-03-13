Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Up 50.9% in February

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the February 13th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 447.5 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

Shares of BCUCF stock remained flat at $82.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

About Brunello Cucinelli

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.