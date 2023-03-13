BTIG Research Cuts Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target to $2.75

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATER. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aterian to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aterian in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of ATER stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. Aterian has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

Aterian Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.