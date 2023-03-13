BTIG Research Cuts Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target to $2.75

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATER. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aterian to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aterian in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Aterian Stock Down 10.1 %
Shares of ATER stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. Aterian has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $7.26.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
