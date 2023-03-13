Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 3,375 ($40.58) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 3,250 ($39.08). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.07) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($36.80) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.67) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,895 ($34.81).

Bunzl stock traded down GBX 2.69 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,927.31 ($35.20). 1,028,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,538. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,973.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,906.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,090.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,542 ($30.57) and a one year high of GBX 3,249 ($39.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76.

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($36.10), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($177,210.41). In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($35.91), for a total transaction of £389,553.56 ($468,438.62). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($36.10), for a total value of £147,368.18 ($177,210.41). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

