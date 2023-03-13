C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

AI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,551,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951,045. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.40. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 25,486 shares of company stock valued at $737,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in C3.ai by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

