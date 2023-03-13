Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the February 13th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,372,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 106,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 26,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CHI opened at $11.53 on Monday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $13.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

