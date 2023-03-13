Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPB. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,878,000 after buying an additional 487,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,858,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,073,000 after purchasing an additional 84,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,471,000 after purchasing an additional 380,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.