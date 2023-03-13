Can-Fite BioPharma’s (CANF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
NYSEAMERICAN:CANF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 43,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,202. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.55.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.
