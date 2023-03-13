Can-Fite BioPharma’s (CANF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CANF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 43,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,202. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

About Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.