Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$15.50

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LCFS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of LCFS stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of C$9.15 and a 12 month high of C$14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.08 million and a PE ratio of -36.07.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

