Canaccord Genuity Group Increases AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target to $4.00

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 158.06% from the company’s current price.

ATY has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds Stock Performance

NYSE:ATY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 156,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,374. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AcuityAds

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AcuityAds by 390.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AcuityAds by 417.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AcuityAds by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AcuityAds by 947.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.