Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.46. 1,376,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

