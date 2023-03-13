CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits Market Capitalization of $358,065.12

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $358,065.12 and $2.51 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,402.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00333339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.00624703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00080324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00522617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009733 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.