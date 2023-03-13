Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.92.

NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,460,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.99. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

