Capital Markets Trading UK LLP Acquires New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.9 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,062,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,203,799. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.