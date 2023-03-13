Capital Markets Trading UK LLP Acquires New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
