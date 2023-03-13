Capricorn Investment Group LLC Sells 369,961 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Capricorn Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,794,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,961 shares during the quarter. QuantumScape makes up 27.9% of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capricorn Investment Group LLC owned about 3.39% of QuantumScape worth $124,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 78.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $4,323,085.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,767,019.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $4,323,085.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,019.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 186,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $1,682,586.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,820.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,465,699 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.51. 1,760,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,958. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.91 and a quick ratio of 22.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

