Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $152.13 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 14.0% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $152,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.42. The stock had a trading volume of 105,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,804. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.48.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

