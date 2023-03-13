Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.44 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $3.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,850,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,008,793. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

