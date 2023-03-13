Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $486,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808,812 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,601.3% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 300,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,499. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

