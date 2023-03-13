Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $631,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. City State Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,125. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.63. The firm has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.50 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

