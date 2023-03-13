Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.53. 1,893,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,220,631. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.94 and its 200 day moving average is $176.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

