Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,089 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.02. 704,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,714. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.